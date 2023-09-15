West Brom head to Bristol City in the Championship tomorrow.

West Brom make the trip to Ashton Gate to face Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City tomorrow.

The Baggies went into this month’s international break on the back of a 2-1 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town, leaving Carlos Corberan’s side in 11th place of the table.

The Robins meanwhile are in 8th. They’ve taken eight points from their opening five games of the season, beating Swansea City in their last outing before the break.

Team news

As per Birmingham World, West Brom have three confirmed absentees for this trip; Adam Reach, Daryl Dike, and Martin Kelly.

But attacker Grady Diangana could potentially be in for his first start of the season having made his return from injury in the final minutes of the game v Huddersfield.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

Kipre

Ajayi

Pipa

Yokuslu

Molumby

Phillips

Swift

Wallace

Thomas-Asante

We could see a few changes to the side that lost against Huddersfield Town, with the return of Semi Ajayi a likely change.

Elsewhere, deadline day signing Pipa could slot straight into the XI at right-back having had a chance to get to grips with his new side during the break.

Other than two changes in defence, expect an unchanged midfield and attacking front-line with Brandon Thomas-Asante looking set to lead the line once again.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.