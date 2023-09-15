Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has suggested Semir Telalovic could be involved in this weekend’s game against Middlesbrough.

Blackburn Rovers recruited 23-year-old striker Telalovic from Borussia Monchengladbach in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

The German forward has been a highly prolific player in the lower leagues of his native, managing solid returns in spells with SSV Ehingen-Sud and FC Illertissen before finding success in Monchengladbach’s second-string side too.

Telalovic is yet to make his competitive debut with Rovers but after he netted a hat-trick in a 9-2 friendly win over Rochdale, fans have been excited to see if he can cut it in the Championship. Now, speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s game with Middlesbrough, Tomasson has dropped a hint over his potential inclusion.

The Dane said that Telalovic is ‘ready to be involved’ as they look to see how he fares in the Championship.

🗣️ JDT: "Semir [Telalovic] is a hungry young boy. We're really looking forward to seeing how he can cope with the new league. He scored a hat-trick in the friendly against Rochdale.

One to watch?

At 23, Telalovic is certainly at an age where it could be the right time for him to be tested at a higher level after time in Germany’s lower leagues. He’s got the stature to compete in the senior game too, so it’s not like he’s a youth player being thrown in at the deep end.

However, having spent much of his career playing in leagues below the level of the Championship, it will be wise for Tomasson and co to ease Telalovic into the action.

It might not be that he sees particularly significant minutes in the early stages of his Blackburn career, but more that he is eased in with some appearances off the bench. But, if he can perform as he did in the friendly with Rochdale, it might not be long before Rovers have a new talisman on their hands.