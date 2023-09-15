Stoke City face Norwich City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil heads to his former stomping ground tomorrow, when his Potters side take on David Wagner’s Norwich City.

It’s been a mixed start to the season for Stoke following their mass summer overhaul, with six points from their opening five games leaving them in 16th place of the table as things stand.

Norwich meanwhile have started strong. They find themselves in 5th right now, with 10 points on the board and 14 goals scored; more than anyone in the league.

Team news

Stoke City have a few injuries concerns to contend with right now, with Mark Travers and Enda Stevens having picked up knocks during the international break; Neil is set to make late calls on both.

And the same goes for Ryan Mmaee and Andre Vidigal, with Mmaee having missed the last outing v Stoke and Vidigal having missed the last two.

Lewis Baker and Emre Tezgel remain longer-term absentees for the Potters.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Gooch

Wilmot

McNally

Hoever

Pearson

Burger

Campbell

Laurent

Leris

Wesley

Despite some poor results so far this season, expect Neil to maintain a similar XI to what he’s been deploying so far.

It’s going to take time for this new-look side to really start performing and like last season, Stoke could find form later on.

Lynden Gooch looks like he could be in line for his full debut in the absence of Stevens, whilst Travers will no doubt start if fit to do so; Jack Bonham will come in if not.

Neil has some attacking injuries to contend with right now but he still has good enough squad depth to cope without the likes of Vidigal and Mmaee.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.