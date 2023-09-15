Leeds United loan man Djed Spence is a doubt for the trip to Millwall while Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo will also remain sidelined.

Leeds United will be looking to kick on now that the international break is out of the way. The Whites haven’t started the season as strongly as they would’ve hoped but the time has come to start picking up results with what should be a more settled squad.

The Whites played out an underwhelming 0-0 draw with struggling rivals Sheffield Wednesday before the break. As a result, they’re still down in 15th with six points to their name after five games.

A tough game away to Millwall is up next and now, a fresh fitness update has emerged from Daniel Farke ahead of the game. Phil Hay shared Farke’s updates, with a string of players still out.

Striker Bamford remains sidelined and won’t play a part in any of the next three games due to his injury while left-back Firpo will also miss the Millwall tie. Long-term absentee Stuart Dallas is making good progress in his recovery from a fractured femur though.

Spurs loanee Spence looks to be a doubt after picking up a knee problem too.

In better news, all of Liam Cooper, Sam Byram and Dan James have been back in training.

Kicking on

While the aim will be to find form in the coming weeks, injuries to first-team players will only impact Farke’s ability to find his true strongest XI. It has been a challenging start to life at Elland Road for a variety of reasons but hopefully, the end of the transfer window and the resolution of some tricky situations can bring some stability to proceedings.

The hope will be that Spence’s knee issue isn’t going to keep him out for long while Cooper, Byram and James can hopefully make smooth transitions back to contention.

Dallas’ road to recovery has been a long one and when back to 100%, he could become a really crucial figure for the Whites once again. After such a long time out though, Farke and co won’t be taking any unnecessary risks in his return to fitness.