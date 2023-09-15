Sheffield Wednesday host Ipswich Town in the Championship this Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday have had a tough start to life in the Championship but before the international break, they picked up their first point of the season.

The Owls drew 0-0 with Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, so the hope will be that they’ve had something to build on over the break. Xisco Munoz’s side are down in 23rd as it stands with just a point to their name after five matches.

As for Ipswich Town, they’ve found far better fortunes since their promotion. They’ve won four of their five games so far, putting them in 2nd in the division.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Xisco Munoz spoke prior to the game (quotes via Yorkshire Live) on the situations of Momo Diaby and Mallik Wilks. French midfielder Diaby is still facing weeks on the sidelines while Wilks is working his way back to full fitness after an outing with the U21s.

Juan Delgado, Devis Vasquez and Di’Shon Bernard have been late returnees after international fixtures due to the distances they have to travel and Munoz will weigh up whether they are ready to come into the starting XI.

Predicted XI

Vasquez (GK)

Bernard

Diaby

Famewo

Paterson

Byers

Bannan

Delgado

Windass

Musaba

Smith

It remains to be seen just how the returning internationals are, as there are options who can fill in if Munoz deems them not ready to start. Cameron Dawson could start in place of Vasquez while Dominic Iorfa will be the leading contender to come in for Bernard.

On the left, there aren’t as many options, so Delgado could be forced into the team with Marvin Johnson out of the picture.

John Buckley might be hopeful of coming in for his debut and a more natural option in behind Michael Smith could be preferred to Lee Gregory. Anthony Musaba could be that player, but Buckley is another who could be deployed there.

Munoz hasn’t been afraid to change his systems game by game either, so it could be that he prefers a four-man defence.

The game kicks off at Hillsborough at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.