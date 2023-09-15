QPR host Sunderland in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

QPR welcome the Black Cats to Loftus Road tomorrow, for what is only their second Championship game at home this season.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side sit in 17th place of the table as things stand with six points on the board after wins against Cardiff City and Middlesbrough in their opening five outings.

Sunderland meanwhile are in 9th. Tony Mowbray’s men thumped Southampton 5-0 in their last outing, having won two of their last three, drawing the other.

Team news

Ainsworth said ahead of tomorrow that Lyndon Dykes has no fitness issues after making his return to action with Scotland during the international break.

Jimmy Dunne is making steps towards recovery but seemingly remains sidelined for this one, with QPR having a clean bill of health other than that.

Predicted XI

Begovic (GK)

Paal

Fox

Cook

Kakay

Colback

Field

Chair

Dozzell

Smyth

Armstrong

After such a confident performance v Middlesbrough last time out, expect Ainsworth to field an unchanged XI.

Dykes is an obvious option to come in from the start but with Sinclair Armstrong having impressed of late, and having impressed in the international break, he should keep his place.

Andre Dozzell and Osman Kakay have been in fine form so far this season too, with the likes of Chris Willock struggling to break into the starting XI as things stand.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm with a win for QPR able to lift them well into the top half of the table.