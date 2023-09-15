Portsmouth travel to Pride Park to face Derby County in League One this Saturday.

Portsmouth have enjoyed a good start to the new campaign, maintaining an unbeaten record in their first six league games. They’ve won three and drawn three so far, leaving them in 5th place in the table.

Before the break, they bounced back from an cup defeat against Peterborough United to beat the same side 3-1 in League One. Colby Bishop, Regan Poole and Abu Kamara got the goals while Joe Morrell was sent off late on.

They face a challenging game away to Derby County this weekend though. The Rams have won three and lost three so far, leaving them in 11th, but they’re widely tipped to fight for promotion again this season.

Portsmouth team news

As quoted by The News, Pompey boss John Mouinsho shared the latest on his squad.

Gavin Whyte is ‘touch and go’ but is more likely to be left out due to a hamstring injury. It isn’t too bad though, so he shouldn’t be out for long. Anthony Scully’s knee injury will keep him out as well and after scans, he is set for nothing more than three weeks sidelined.

Tom Lowery and Kusini Yengi remain out with longer term injuries. The earlier mentioned Morrell will be out through suspension, while Joe Rafferty serves the last of his here.

Predicted XI

Norris (GK)

Swanson

Poole

Shaughnessy

Ogilvie

Pack

Devlin

Lane

Saydee

Kamara

Bishop

Injuries and suspensions will impact Mousinho’s choices heading into this weekend. In place of Joe Morrell, Terry Devlin could come into the starting XI but Ben Stevenson is also an option, while Alex Robertson could play there but is perhaps best further forward.

Out wide, Paddy Lane could come in for the injured Whyte. Christian Saydee is also an option there but he may be preferred in his central role, perhaps leaving Robertson and Tino Anjorin out of the starting XI again.

The game kicks off at Pride Park at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.