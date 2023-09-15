Plymouth Argyle travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the Championship this Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a respectable start to life in the Championship after winning League One last season.

The Pilgrims have collected seven points from their first five games, winning twice, losing twice and drawing once.

They ended a run of three league games without a victory just before the break with an impressive home win against Blackburn Rovers. Finn Azaz, Ryan Hardie and Luke Cundle got the goals as Steven Schumacher’s side ran out 3-0 winners.

A trip to Preston presents a tough test though. Managed by ex-Argyle boss Ryan Lowe, North End have won four in a row, taking them to the top of the Championship table.

Plymouth Argyle team news

Speaking to Plymouth Live ahead of the game, Schumacher revealed that summer signing Mustapha Bundu has been involved in training for the first time after seeing his visa approved. This game comes too soon for him, but he could be included against Bristol City or Norwich City.

There was also a positive update on long-term absentee and star goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

He’s still got a month or so to get fully up to speed but the academy graduate was involved in full contract training this week after a long spell on the sidelines with ACL damage.

Predicted XI

Hazard (GK)

Edwards

Pleguezuelo

Gibson

Kesler-Hayden

Houghton

Randell

Azaz

Whittaker

Hardie

Mumba

Schumacher hasn’t been afraid to rotate the ranks in the early stages of this season but after such a strong showing before the international break, it could be best for Plymouth Argyle to go unchanged.

Dan Scarr is one who could come back in at the heart of defence but given the clean sheet versus Blackburn, Lewis Gibson and Julio Pleguezuelo could be preferred again.

Schumacher has options to rotate, but time will tell just who he fields.

The game kicks off at Deepdale at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.