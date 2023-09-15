‘More up for it’ – Cardiff City vs Swansea City prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Swansea City in the Championship on Saturday night.

Cardiff City and Swansea City meet in the first South Wales derby of the 2023/24 campaign and both sides are in need of a win in a bid to kick their seasons into action.

After a promising showing against Leeds United on the opening day, the Bluebirds have struggled for form. They’ve lost three of four since then, only beating Sheffield Wednesday. As a result, they occupy 19th in the Championship table.

Rivals Swansea City haven’t fared any better though. They’re one of three sides yet to register and win, with their two points leaving them in 22nd.

Michael Duff’s recent comments about the derby left plenty of supporters perplexed but the Swans will be hopeful of maintaining their strong record of late against their bitter rivals.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“You get the feeling this is a vital game for both clubs. Neither Bulut or Duff have had strong starts to their tenures with South Wales’ Championship sides and amid the struggles, a derby day win would be a way to really boost the mood and gain some momentum.

“I think I’m leaning towards the hosts though. While they’ve struggled for form, there have been more positives in their defeats and with Duff’s recent comments stating this game isn’t the be-all and end-all, Cardiff should take confidence from that and they might just be more up for it.

“Swansea have a far better record in this fixture but I think their dominance ends here. I’m backing the hosts to win 2-1.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Swansea City

Luke Phelps

“This could be one of the more interesting Welsh derbies of recent times.

“Swansea’s dominance looks like it could come to an end this weekend with Duff’s side having started poorly. But I think they’ll get better and better as the season goes on, and a win over Cardiff could be a great catalyst.

“The Bluebirds look like they could cause a few upsets this season. I’m harbouring hope for them under Bulut, with this game capable of going either way. I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Swansea City