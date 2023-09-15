‘Looks really good’ – Coventry City man hails new recruit from Barnsley

Coventry City defender Kyle McFadzean has said his new teammate Liam Kitching looks ‘really good’ so far.

Coventry City swooped to sign the left-sided centre-back on deadline day from Barnsley in League One.

Kitching, 23, helped the Tykes reach the play-off final in the third tier last season and has now landed himself a Championship move.

McFadzean has been impressed by the addition and has told the club website: “He looks really good. He’s got a really nice left foot and he’s actually a good character, as well and he’s another northern lad which is good.

“When you play against players, and you always think, oh, yeah, he’s not a bad player. I’ve always thought that about him.

“When he marks you, he gives it you just as you give it and I’ve liked him for quite a bit of time and obviously, when I heard Coventry were interested I wasn’t surprised to be honest.”

Coventry new boy impressing

Coventry are back in action this evening with an away trip to Hull City and Kitching is in line to make his first appearance against the Tigers at the MKM Stadium. The Sky Blues head to East Yorkshire following the international break and drew 3-3 at home to Watford last time out.

Mark Robins’ side have picked up six points from their first six league outings and are currently sat in 14th position in the second tier table.

Kitching has been acquired to bolster their defensive department and he will be eager to nail down a regular place in the starting XI at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

He joined his previous club Barnsley back in January 2021 and went on to make 89 appearances for the Tykes in all competitions, chipping in with five goals.

The Harrogate-born man started his career at Leeds United but never made a senior appearance for the Whites. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at local side Harrogate Town before spending a year-and-a-half at Forest Green Rovers on a permanent basis before his switch to Oakwell.

Coventry’s clash against Hull kicks-off at 19:45pm.