Gnonto, 19, was the subject of widespread transfer speculation in the summer.

Everton were pushing to sign the Italian and had multiple bids knocked back by Leeds United, with boss Daniel Farke exiling Gnonto from the first-team for a brief spell.

The attacker has since returned to the fold, scoring in his returning game v Ipswich Town and playing every minute since, also representing Italy during this months international break.

And now Football Insider are claiming that the club intend on opening contract talks with Gnonto, despite his current contract running until 2027.

Their report says that ‘the Whites want to discuss the possibility of a new contract’ and that Gnonto is fully focussed on the season ahead with Leeds.

A surprising move?

Gnonto’s quality is undeniable. He showed last season and in his performances this time round that he’s a player with great ability and potential, but after this summer’s events, this news does seem somewhat surprising.

And it’s more so given the fact that Gnonto remains under a long-term contract, so what benefit opening contract talks does for Leeds remains to be seen.

It could be to give the player or the club some security in terms of release clauses etc, but for the time being, or at least until January, Gnonto is a Leeds player and an important one at that.

The Whites return to Championship action against Millwall on Sunday. The game kicks off at midday and will be shown live on Sky Sports.