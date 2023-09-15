Ipswich Town travel to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this weekend.

Ipswich Town come into this clash with fellow promoted side Sheffield Wednesday looking to continue their strong start to life back in the second-tier.

The Tractor Boys sit in 2nd place as it stands, collecting 12 points from five games so far. Their perfect start was ended in a home defeat to Leeds United but they bounced back to winning ways with a comeback victory over Cardiff City just before the international break.

As for Wednesday, they’ve not fared so well back in the Championship. They’ve got just one point to their name but that came in a draw against Leeds United before the break, so that will hopefully have given them something to build on over the last two weeks.

Ipswich Town team news

Speaking to the press before the game, McKenna provided all the latest on Ipswich’s injured players.

Wes Burns withdrew from the Wales squad over the break but he should be involved. Striker George Hirst was in training yesterday and if he trains as planned today, he will be in the squad.

Defender Janoi Donacien will not be included in the squad though as he recovers from an adductor injury.

New signing Axel Tuanzebe isn’t going to make his debut for a little while yet though. He’s showed promise in training, McKenna has said, but they’re easing him into contention after a while out of match action.

Predicted XI

Hladky (GK)

Clarke

Woolfenden

Burgess

Davis

Morsy

Luongo

Hutchinson

Chaplin

Broadhead

Ladapo

McKenna has had a pretty settled starting XI in the early stages of this season, but there could be some changes here.

Sam Morsy’s importance to the side should see him maintain his place even though he only returned from international duty on Thursday. But, if he needs a bit of a rest, one of Lee Evans or Jack Taylor could come into the starting XI.

While Burns should be okay, it could be worth leaning on the side of caution and starting Omari Hutchinson on the wing. And up top, Freddie Ladapo will be hoping his brace in the win over Cardiff can see him come into the side.

The game kicks off at Hillsborough at 15:00 tomorrow afternoon.