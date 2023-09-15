Hull City take on Coventry City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship this evening.

Hull City head into the game on the back of their impressive 1-0 away win at Leicester City in their final outing before the international break.

The Tigers haven’t lost since their opening day defeat at Norwich City and are unbeaten in their last four league fixtures under Liam Rosenior.

Coventry, on the other hand, have won once so far this term and are waiting for their host of new signings to click together as they prepare for their trip to East Yorkshire.

Hull City team news

As detailed on the official club website, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Aaron Connolly, Adama Traoré, Liam Delap, Jean Michaël Seri and James Furlong will all be assessed after their returns from international duty.

Midfielder Ozan Tufan is unlikely to return as he recovers from a thigh injury. Greg Docherty remains out of action.

Predicted XI

Ingram (GK)

Coyle

Jones

Greaves

Vinagre

Seri

Slater

Traore

Twine

Philogene

Delap

Hull fans will be eager to see deadline day signing Jaden Philogene in action. He has joined from Aston Villa for a fee of around £5million (Transfermarkt).

The Tigers have been in decent form so far this term and apart from their opening day loss at Norwich, they have picked up some impressive results.

They haven’t lost yet at home and will be keen to extend their unbeaten run at the MKM Stadium for as long as possible. However, they will be well aware that Coventry will be a tough test.

The Sky Blues reached the play-off final in the last campaign and lost on penalties to Luton Town at Wembley. They sold key pair Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer in the last transfer window.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.