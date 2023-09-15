Hull City attacker ‘turned down’ chance to leave, reporter says

Hull City winger Dogukan Sinik rejected the chance to leave over the summer, as detailed in HullLive‘s Q&A with reporter Barry Cooper.

Hull City swooped to land the Turkey international in July last year but he has struggled to make an impact in England so far.

Sinik, 24, was loaned out to Antalyaspor in January to head home for a few months before returning to the MKM Stadium.

HullLive‘s Cooper says he ‘turned down’ the chance to return to his home country again in favour of staying with the Tigers.

Hull option on the wing

If he can get fit, Sinik provides another option on the wing for Hull. He could compete with the likes of Jaden Philogene, Scott Twine, Jason Lokilo, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Harry Vaughan for a place in the team if he can get to 100% fitness.

The Tigers forked out a decent fee to land him just over 12 months ago, €4million according to Transfermarkt, and he penned a contract until 2025.

Sinik played 12 times for the Championship outfit during the first-half of the last campaign but wasn’t able to find the net. He was on the bench for Liam Rosenior’s side in their most recent fixture away at Leicester City but didn’t get off the bench as he watched on to see his teammates secure an impressive 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium courtesy of striker Liam Delap’s first-half winner.

The attacker rose up through the youth ranks of local side Antalyaspor and broke into their first-team as a youngster. He went on to make 123 appearances for their first-team and chipped in with five goals, as well as a further three during his loan return in the Turkish Super Lig last term.

Hull are back in action this evening at home to Coventry City as they look to keep their form going.