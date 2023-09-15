How’s former Sunderland man Leon Dajaku faring at Hajduk Split following his summer sale?

Sunderland signed German forward Leon Dajaku from Union Berlin in the summer of 2021, bringing him in on a season-long loan initially.

Sunderland brought Dajaku over from Germany in on a temporary basis, then making the deal a permanent one following their rise from League One to the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign.

The 22-year-old managed a return of four goals and four assists in 22 League One games overall. He enjoyed a hot-streak in December of 2021 but otherwise, he struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI. That continued into last season and he ended up heading on loan to Swiss side FC St. Gallen in January.

There, he provide two assists in 13 games but most notably, he was sent off twice.

After he returned from his loan, an agreement was reached for him to move from Sunderland to Croatian side Hajduk Split on a permanent basis.

But just how has Dajaku fared since his move?

Dajaku at Hajduk Split

In Croatia, Dajaku has started pretty well considering the limited game time he has seen. He’s played six times in the SuperSport HNL, with all of his outings coming off the bench. His appearances have totalled only 116 minutes but Dajaku has managed to score twice, including a late winner in a 2-1 victory over NK Varazdin at the end of last month.

Hajduk Split won their first five league games, only falling to defeat for the first time in their last game before the break.

Dajaku is yet to nail down a spot in the team and is patiently waiting for his first chance but he’s shown he can chip in with goals off the bench, so the hope will be that he can break into the team. The position he’s in is one that he will be familiar with and hopefully, that stands him in good stead in his bid to find regular minutes at his latest club.

Dajaku signed a four-year deal upon arrival and will be keen to come good on the potential he showed in Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart’s academies.