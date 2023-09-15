John Eustace wants Birmingham City to hand youngster Alfie Chang a new contract.

Chang, 21, made his breakthrough with Birmingham City last season, making 13 appearances in the Championship.

He was yet to feature in this season before a serious knee injury sidelined the midfielder, who sees his contract at St Andrew’s expire at the end of the season.

But speaking to Birmingham Live, Blues boss Eustace has said that he hopes the club offer Chang fresh terms despite his injury.

Eustace said:

“It’s important that we extend his contract and make him feel welcome at Birmingham City. His performances last season were very good in big pressure games for a young boy. I want him here for the next two or three years and hopefully we can get that sorted.”

And giving an update on Chang’s injury, Eustace went on to rule the midfielder out for up to nine months, saying:

“Alfie is progressing well but we have to realise that he is going to be out for eight or nine months. It’s very sad for him but it’s all part of being a footballer. It’s all part of the process of how he comes back from it.”

Chang is one of a number of Birmingham City players who see their contracts expire next summer, along with names like Ivan Sunjic, Scott Hogan, and more.

New deal for Chang?

Chang’s injury is a really tough one for him.

He’s still very young and to sustain such a long-term injury so close to the start of the season is a real blow for him, but expect him to come back stronger.

He’s a very hardened mdifielder who would’ve played an important role this season. But if Eustace is pushing for a new deal then it’s likely we could see a new deal materialise, with Eustace doing everthing right at the minute.

His side are flying high in the Championship after a very impressive summer transfer window, though tomorrow they have a very tough trip to Watford on the agenda.

Toorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.