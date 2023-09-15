‘Easy’ – Derby County man on summer move after Hull City exit

Derby County defender Callum Elder has said that it has been an ‘easy transition’ moving to Pride Park following his exit from Hull City.

Derby County swooped to land the left-back on a free transfer after his contract at the MKM Stadium expired.

Elder, 28, has since made seven appearances in all competitions for the Rams.

He has provided an update on how he is getting on so far and has told their club website: “I said when I’d first signed that I was walking into a group in that changing room that are experienced and a group of winners. They see a goal we can all get to collectively, staff and players, so it’s been a really easy transition.

“We’ve got through the first bedding in period now and we’re looking to progress and create a good foothold in the league now and build on the work we’ve done so far.

“You learn quick especially on loan spells that you’re going into someone else’s environment so you need to display a character where you’re open to getting to know new people and working with them to achieve common goals so it was no different here at Derby. It’s been a pretty seamless transition and I’m loving my time here.”

Derby new boy settled in

Elder is an experienced player in the Football League and has played 236 games since moving to England. The Australian full-back, who has made one caps for his country to date, joined Leicester City in 2011.

He never made a senior appearance for the Foxes though and was loaned out to Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Brentford, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town before Hull snapped him up on a permanent basis.

Elder spent four years in East Yorkshire and played 137 times for the Tigers altogether. He was part of their side who won the League One title under their former boss Grant McCann back in 2021 and he will hope that his promotion experience will come in handy at Derby this term.

Hull made the decision to cut ties with him in the summer and opted not to extend his stay. He has since been replaced by former Wolves man Ruben Vinagre.

Derby are back in action this weekend at home to Portsmouth as they look to start building some momentum. They are sat down in 9th position in the table and lost 2-1 away at Bolton Wanderers before the international break. Their upcoming opponents haven’t lost yet.