Derby County host Portsmouth in League One this weekend.

Derby County return to action after the international break hoping to find some consistency in League One.

There have been bright moments for the Rams in the early stages of the season but with three wins and three defeats from their first six games, the hope will be that they can find some form. Paul Warne’s side sit in 11th with nine points to their name.

They’ve got a tough test at home to Portsmouth though. John Mousinho’s side are hoping to force their way back into the promotion picture this season and an unbeaten start leaves them in in 6th place.

Derby County team news

Warne spoke to the media ahead of the game with reporter Dominic Dietrich providing updates on proceedings.

Max Bird will remain sidelined but he’s been out on the grass this week as he steps up his recovery and the hope is that he will be back in a couple of weeks. New signing Elliot Embleton is set to play a part for the first time following his arrival from Sunderland and winger Tom Barkhuizen is also expected to be involved.

Louie Sibley and Kane Wilson have also been back in training but like Bird, wideman Joe Ward is set for a few more weeks out.

Jake Rooney has damaged his ACL and will be out for the foreseeable. Young midfielder Liam Thompson is facing eight weeks on the sidelines too, leaving Warne with pretty limited options in the middle of the park.

Predicted XI

Wildsmith (GK)

Bradley

Nelson

Cashin

Mendez-Laing

Fornah

Hourihane

Smith

Forysth

Waghorn

Washington

Joe Wildsmith is available despite his red card against Bolton Wanderers last time out. The sending off was rescinded after new angles showed he did not handle the ball outside the box as initially thought by the officials.

At the back, Eiran Cashin will hopefully be ready to come into the team after he was omitted following a dramatic deadline day for him. Sonny Bradley could come in for the sidelined Rooney, perhaps pushing Craig Forsyth to left wing-back and Callum Elder out of the team. Forsyth has had his critics but he’s an influential player in the team and one Warne clearly admirers.

The limited options in middle could see that midfield trio of Tyrese Fornah, Conor Hourihane and Korey Smith remain. Up top, one of Tyreece John-Jules or James Collins might be hopeful of dislodging Conor Washington from the XI.

The tie kicks off at 15:00 at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.