Blackburn Rovers host Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers have had a mixed start to the season but should be aiming to take all three points from this one.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side find themselves in 13th place in the Championship table with seven points from five games. They picked up a big away win against Watford but a defeat the following week against Plymouth Argyle prevented them from gaining any momentum coming into the break.

As for Middlesbrough, they’ve struggled far more than many would have expected. Boro lost a lot of influential players over the summer and none of the replacements have had an impact just yet.

Michael Carrick’s side are backed to turn things around but as it stands, they’re bottom of the table with one point from a possible 15.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It feels like we’re just waiting for things to click with Middlesbrough before they put a run together and start to rise up the table. The problem is, it’s hard to predict just when that’ll come after such a poor start to the new season.

“Blackburn are prone to a banana skin though and with an out-of-form Boro coming to town, we could see the hosts slip up.

“Middlesbrough are a side capable of more and if they’ve put the break to use, they could return to action looking much improved. Rovers, if they’re not on their game, could be caught off guard.

“It’s tough to call but I think I’m going to go for a draw. This could go either way.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Middlesbrough

Luke Phelps

“Something has to give for Middlesbrough sooner or later. Carrick earned praise last season and rightfully so, but he’s been outdone by the likes of Gareth Ainsworth and others this season, leaving question marks over the former Manchester United man.

“The break will have given Boro a good chance to work on their flaws and get their new boys fully into the fold, but Blackburn will be a very tough nut to crack.

“Tomasson is one of the best tacticians in the league and he has some very good players at his disposal, making this one a very tough game to call.

“I’ll back Rovers for a narrow win.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Middlesbrough