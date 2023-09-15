Charlton Athletic to explore possibility of loaning out more players

Charlton Athletic technical director Andy Scott has said that the club are looking to loan out some players.

Charlton Athletic are keen to send some youngsters away from The Valley to help them get some more experience.

The opportunity is still there for the Addicks to offload individuals to non-league following the end of the transfer window earlier this month.

Scott has told London News Online: “We have got to look at where we are with some of our younger players. We need to see whether there is National League loans or what the plan is. We can’t just collect players that aren’t going to contribute to this football club.

“We’ve got some really talented young players. We need them to get in the side and show what they can do, then we can take it further.”

Charlton keeping an eye on the future

Charlton are looking to provide a pathway for prospects to get into their first-team in the future. They have seen the likes of Miles Leaburn, Lucas Ness and Tyreece Campbell break into the senior picture over recent times.

The London club have loaned out Aaron Henry to Crawley Town, Zach Mitchell to Colchester United and Oliver Hobden to Chatham Town recently and Scott’s comments suggest more could head out the exit door over the coming weeks and months.

Loans away allow players to get some regular game time under their belts as opposed to playing just youth football which benefits their development.

It has been a turbulent first month or so of the season for Charlton and they are already on their second manager in Michael Appleton after they turned to the former Lincoln City man after deciding to sack Dean Holden.

The Addicks have picked up six points from their first six league fixtures and find themselves down in 17th position. They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to current table toppers Stevenage as they look to hit some form now under their new boss.