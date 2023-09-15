Charlton Athletic return to League One action away to Stevenage on Saturday afternoon.

Charlton Athletic picked up a much-needed win under the caretaker management of Jason Pearce before the break, defeating Fleetwood Town to end the winless run that saw Dean Holden sacked.

Since then, Michael Appleton has come in as his permanent replacement. The ex-Blackpool and Lincoln City boss will be keen to make a bright start to life at The Valley but a tough trip to Stevenage awaits him in his first outing.

Steve Evans’ Boro side have exceeded expectations in the early stages of the campaign. Boro sit top of the League One table with four wins, two draws and only one defeat to their name in their first seven games.

Charlton Athletic team news

Ahead of the game, Appleton provided an update on the state of his squad coming into the tie.

Panutche Camara, Scott Fraser and Chuks Aneke will all be assessed ahead of the game following their respective spells out, so time will tell if they’re fit to feature and if not, when they’ll be available again.

Conor McGrandles will be absent but returning internationals Ashley Maynard-Brewer, James Abankwah and Terell Thomas came back from their respective duties reporting no problems.

Predicted XI

Isted (GK)

Asiimwe

Jones

Hector

Edun

Dobson

Anderson

C. Campbell

T. Campbell

May

Blackett-Taylor

Appleton has opted for a 4-3-3 for the majority of his coaching career, so you would think he’ll go with something similar with Charlton Athletic unless he feels another system suits the personnel better. It’s a formation the squad will be familiar with following Holden’s tenure too.

It’s tough to call just who will start as Appleton will have come into training with an open mind over who could come into the team. If Fraser is fit and ready to go, you’d fancy him to come into the team but after a spell out, it may be best for him to start on the bench to ease him back into the action.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 15:00 in the afternoon.