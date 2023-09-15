Bradford City boss Mark Hughes has said Harry Chapman and Andy Cook are both back out on the grass.

Bradford City are back in action this weekend with a home clash at Valley Parade against fellow Yorkshire club Harrogate Town.

Both Chapman and Cook have been sidelined recently but the pair are both making good progress on their respective road to recoveries.

Hughes has provided this injury update regarding his squad to the club’s official website: “We are still waiting on Tyler (Smith), who took part in a little bit of training today, but Harry Chapman has been back out on the grass and Andy Cook is back out, getting back up to speed. Sam Stubbs is okay, and trained well today.”

Bradford injury latest

As Hughes alluded to, he will have to make late checks on Sam Stubbs and Tyler Smith. The latter missed the last fixture against Grimsby Town as Bradford score a late equaliser to draw 1-1 against the Millers courtesy of Alex Gilliead.

Chapman is a useful option for the Bantams to have in their squad and joined the club back in July last year. He has since made 37 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with two goals and five assists. The winger has also been on the books at Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers in the past.

As for Cook, Hughes’ side have missed his presence up top recently and will be eager to see him return as soon as possible. He was prolific in front of goal in the last campaign and fired 30 goals in all competitions, 27 of which came in the league, and he was rewarded with a new contract in the summer.

Bradford are currently 16th in the League Two table after accumulating nine points from their first seven outings and they will be keen to start climbing up the table, starting with three points against Harrogate on Saturday.