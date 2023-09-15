Blackpool looked at summer deal for Rotherham United man along with Barnsley

Blackpool were keen on Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode over the summer along with Barnsley, as detailed in a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Blackpool looked into the possibility of luring the attacker to Bloomfield Road in the last transfer window.

Kayode, 23, ended up joining fellow League One side Carlisle United on loan following their promotion from League Two under Paul Simpson.

The Yorkshire Post claim the Seasiders were ‘keen’ but they ended up pursuing other attacking options.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Blackpool looked at attacker

Blackpool may have seen Kayode as someone to bolster their striking department. They were in need of some reinforcements in that position following Jerry Yates’ exit to Swansea City in the Championship.

Neil Critchley ended up bringing in Kyle Joseph from the Swans as part of that deal, as well as from Brest, Jordan Rhodes from Huddersfield Town and Kylian Kouassi from Sutton United. The Tangerines also still have Jake Beesley and Shayne Lavery to call on.

Kayode has been on the books at Rotherham for his whole career to date and was a regular for the Yorkshire outfit at various youth levels before going on to make 37 appearances for their first-team, finding the net on three occasions.

He is no stranger to leaving the Millers on loan and has had spells away in the past at Chesterfield, Gateshead and MK Dons to gain experience.

A few teams reportedly looked into landing him recently, such as Blackpool and Barnsley, but he opted for Carlisle as he looks to help the Cumbrian side retain their status in League One in this campaign. They were promoted from League Two last term after beating Stockport County in the play-off final at Wembley on penalties.