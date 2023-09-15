Birmingham City head to Watford in the Championship tomorrow.

Birmingham City make the trip to Vicarage Road to face a former club of John Eustace’s.

The Blues boss captained Watford for a large part of his career but he’ll head there tomorrow looking for his Birmingham City side’s fourth league win of the season already.

Blues sit in 4th place of the table compared to Watford in 18th, with the Hornets winless since the opening day of the season.

Team news

Eustace has a few injuries to contend with already, with a trio of players in Tyler Roberts (calf), Ethan Laird (hamstring), and Siriki Dembele (hamstring) all ‘touch and go’ according to the Birmingham City boss.

Eustace also revealed ahead of this weekend that George Hall (hamstring) will be a while longer, whilst Alfie Chang (ACL) remains a long-term absentee for the club.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Buchanan

Long

Sanderson

Drameh

Sunjic

Bielik

Anderson

Hogan

Bacuna

Stansfield

Despite having a good amount of squad depth, expect Eustace to be keen on working with the same XI most weeks, and having had two weeks off, we could see an unchanged line up from the one that drew with Millwall before the break.

There’s a few options to could come in from the off but the above XI looks like Eustace’s strongest when taking into consideration the injuries he currently has in the side.

Jay Stansfield will look to conitnue his impressive start to his Birmingham City loan having scored in his first two Championship outings for Blues.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.