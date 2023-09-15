3 free agents Walsall should consider after Sadler’s transfer admission

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has said they will explore the free agent market following Chris Hussey’s retirement.

Walsall have been left a left-sided defender short now and will see what options are out there.

Their boss Mat Sadler has told the Express & Star: “I am looking without doubt. But it’s a market which is fraught with people that, at present, haven’t played too many football matches. But I am looking, I’ll keep looking and if the opportunity presents itself then we’ll go for it.”

With that in mind, here is a look at three left-footed players the Saddlers could target…

Jonathan Grounds

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up 466 appearances in his career to date, chipping in with 16 goals. The 35-year-old is an option for Walsall following his departure from Exeter City in League One at the end of last season.

Grounds has played in the Championship before for Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers. He could plug the gap left by Hussey’s exit for a year at least.

Rudi Pache

If the Saddlers want to go down a more youthful path, then left-sided defender Pache could be their man. At the age of 21, he has the potential to grow and develop down the line and could be a decent signing down the line for Sadler’s side, whilst providing competition and back-up to their defensive department in the meantime.

He cut ties with Barnsley at the end of June and will be weighing up his next move still. The youngster spent time away at Oakwell in Denmark with Esbjerg to gain experience.

Paul Osew

The former AFC Wimbledon man spent time at Northampton Town last term and helped them gain promotion to League One under Jon Brady. However, the Cobblers decided not to offer him a new deal.

That has opened the door now for other clubs to swoop in and he could be ideal for Walsall. Osew has had a stint in the academy at Brentford in the past.