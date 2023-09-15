Derby County could be set to dip into the free agents market in an effort to bolster their ranks outside the transfer window.

Derby County boss Paul Warne has told reporter Dominic Dietrich of their interest in adding free agents to their ranks. The Rams are short in some key areas and while the striker options aren’t great on the free transfer market, the hope is that they can bring in a right-back.

PW says they’re still light on the left up top, and confirmed they went for a player that the parent club didn’t want to release after jumping through a lot of hoops. Doesn’t see a suitable option in that position in free agency but is hopeful of bringing in a RB. #DCFC — Dominic Dietrich (@domjdietrich) September 15, 2023

Kane Wilson is the only natural option on the right of defence. Jake Rooney can be deployed there, but the young defender is now set to be out for a lengthy period due to ACL damage.

With that said, here are three free agent right-backs Warne and co should consider…

Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe was a solid right-back at Championship level during his time at Blackburn Rovers but things haven’t gone to plan for the Namibian since his decision to leave Ewood Park. He struggled to make an impact at Wigan Athletic and after only signing a season-long deal with them last year, he was let go in the summer.

The 25-year-old still has plenty of time to get back to his best and a drop to League One could give him the perfect chance to revive his career with a club that hold hopes of getting back to the second-tier.

Todd Kane

Kane has a vast level of Championship experience to his name and if he could stay fit, he’d be a decent signing at League One level. He has had problems with injury at times but on his game, he could provide solid competition for Wilson.

The ex-Chelsea man has played 186 games in the second-tier and has also played in the Eredivisie, so there can be no doubts about his pedigree.

Josh Emmanuel

Similarly to Nyambe, Emmanuel is a free agent who is young enough to still embark on a successful career at a decent level. He’s played much of his football in League One but has Championship and League Two experience as well.

As an option at wing-back or full-back, the 26-year-old made a great impression at Grimsby Town over the second half of last season. It’s somewhat surprising that he hasn’t been picked up yet, so he’s one Derby County should definitely look into.