MK Dons take on Stockport County this weekend in League Two as they look to return to winning ways.

MK Dons were relegated from League One last season and are aiming for an immediate promotion back from the fourth tier this term under Graham Alexander.

The Dons have made a steady start to the new campaign and are sat in 4th position in the table, outside the top three on goal difference. They drew 1-1 against Notts County at Stadium.mk last time out.

Stockport are positioned in 17th place after an inconsistent opening month or so to the season. The Hatters won 2-1 away at AFC Wimbledon in their last outing though which should boost their confidence.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This should be a good game between two sides who are both aiming to get promoted this season. MK Dons have a strong squad for League Two level with players like Mo Eisa, Jonathan Leko and Ellis Harrison and they will fancy their chances of beating anyone.

“Graham Alexander’s side are winless in their last two league outings now and will be eager to bounce back with a big win against Stockport. However, it won’t be easy for his team in this one.

“Stockport will hope that their win at AFC Wimbledon last weekend can be a turning point for them. There is no doubting the quality in their ranks either, especially with Louie Barry in strong form. This fixture could be close.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 2-2 Stockport County

James Ray

“Many had Stockport up there as contenders for promotion again this season and while they’ve had a slow start, they should rise up the table over the coming weeks and months.

“Away to MK Dons, they’re going to be in for a tough game though. While a little bit inconsistent, the Dons look like they’re going to be a formidable side under Alexander and I can see them getting back on track with a win here.

“Stockport might be able to snatch a point but I’m leaning towards a home victory. I’ll say 2-1.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 2-1 Stockport County