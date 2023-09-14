Vancouver Whitecaps to sign free agent who trained with Huddersfield Town after Reading exit

Vancouver Whitecaps are poised to sign Junior Hoilett following his departure from Reading, reports J.J. Adams.

The MLS outfit are set to land the winger on a free transfer to bolster their attacking options.

Hoilett, 33, has been a free agent since Reading’s relegation to League One and has been weighing up his next move in the game over recent months.

He has been training with Huddersfield Town in the Championship recently, as reported by Football League World. However, The Vancouver Sun reporter Adams has reported that he will ‘join’ the Whitecaps.

New home for departed Reading man

Hoilett is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 500 games so far in his career. Reading signed him in 2021 and he went on to play 62 games for the Berkshire club in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

The Canada international, who has 59 caps under his belt to date, was at the World Cup with his country in Qatar last winter and featured in all their group matches.

He moved over to England back in 2013 to pursue a career in football and has since had spells at Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Cardiff City, as well as the Royals. Hoilett has been promoted to the Premier League twice in the past with the latter two teams.

The Ontario-born man is now heading home to Canada though for a new challenge in his career. Vancouver have enjoyed an impressive 2023 campaign under Vanni Sartini and are well on course to finish in the play-offs.

Huddersfield have been taking a look at him and he is a player who Neil Warnock has worked with in the past. However, the Terriers will now need to look elsewhere if they are still after some more players.