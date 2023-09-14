Bristol City host West Brom in the Championship this weekend.

Bristol City welcome West Brom to Ashton Gate for a game between two sides vying for a spot in the top six this season.

The Robins went into this month’s international break on the back of a 2-1 win at Swansea City, with Nigel Pearson’s side sitting in 8th place of the table with eight points on the board.

Carlos Corberan’s West Brom meanwhile are in 11th. They’ve put seven points on the board so far, having suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Huddersfield Town in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Bristol City are a very good side and West Brom will be very wary of that, especially playing away from home.

“Corberan will be desperate for a reaction after his side’s defeat v Huddersfield and this two week break will have been a good chance to put in some work on the training pitch.

“I think both sides have the firepower to win this one. But for me, the Robins are a bit more organised and confident at the moment; I think they’ll edge this one.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-0 West Brom

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

James Ray

“This is a tough one to call. I’m leaning towards Bristol City just because they seem like the more confident, settled side under Nigel Pearson. However, they’re yet to find much success at home, losing one and drawing one of their two league games at Ashton Gate, although they came against two strong-looking sides in Hull and Birmingham.

“West Brom just feels like a disjointed club at the moment though, despite the best efforts of Carlos Corberan.

“I can see the visitors getting a good point from this one though. Hopefully the Baggies can kick on after the international break but they will be in for a tough game. I’ll say 1-1.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-1 West Brom