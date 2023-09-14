Swindon Town yet to discuss possibility of long-term transfer deal for 24-year-old ace

Swindon Town are yet to discuss the possibility of a future permanent move for MK Dons loan man Dan Kemp, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town swooped to land the attacking midfielder on a temporary basis over the summer.

Kemp, 24, has hit the ground running in Wiltshire immediately and has made seven appearances so far in all competitions, chipping in with five goals and four assists.

He has provided an update regarding his situation to the Swindon Advertiser: “It is all about the here and now and I am loving my football. I haven’t spoken to him [Graham Alexander] or anyone at MK Dons [since I joined]. I am very focused here at Swindon, loving my football, and there hasn’t been any conversation [about January].”

Swindon star shining

Swindon’s decision to land the former England youth international on loan in the last transfer window has tuned into a masterstroke. However, talks about whether he will eventually link up with the club permanently will be shelved for another day.

Kemp joined his parent club in 2022 but hasn’t scored for them in 22 appearances in all competitions to date. He was shipped out to Hartlepool United for the second-half of the last campaign to get some more game time under his belt and although he was impressive during his brief stint with the Pools, they were relegated to the National League during his time there.

He was on the books at Chelsea as a youngster before linking up with West Ham. The Londoner never played for the Hammers’ senior team and instead had loans at Stevenage and Blackpool to gain experience.

Kemp was snapped up by Leyton Orient in 2020 and spent a couple of campaigns with the O’s before his switch to MK Dons. He has made Swindon his home now though but it remains to be seen whether he will end up joining them for good down the line.