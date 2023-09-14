QPR host Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

QPR welcome Sunderland to West London in this weekend’s return of Championship football, with both sides having gone into the international break on the back of wins.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side won 2-0 away at Middlesbrough whilst Sunderland thumped Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The R’s currently sit in 17th place of the table and have only played once at home this season; a 1-0 defeat v Ipswich Town last month.

Sunderland meanwhile are in 9th with Tony Mowbray’s Black Cats having taken seven points from their last three.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“QPR have been dealt a very tough opening set of fixtures. It’s very odd that they’ve only played one league game at Loftus Road so far this season, but expect them to take a lot of optimism into this one.

“Sunderland are starting to look like their normal selves after a shaky start. And the Black Cats could have some new signings to unleash this weekend, so for QPR, it’s a tricky one to prepare for.

“I’m expecting an exciting game between two teams who have a lot to play for this season, but I’m going to back the R’s to claim a solid point in this one.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-1 Sunderland

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

James Ray

“I’m really intrigued to see how this game pans out. Sunderland should be looking to claim all three points but I think the contrast between the two squads could set up an interesting encounter.

“There’s no secret that the Black Cats have a squad full to the brim with youthful exuberance and exciting attackers. QPR’s backline is one with a vast amount of experience though, and they’ll be keen to frustrate and unsettle the young Sunderland players.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Ainsworth’s side can snatch something from this but I just feel the visitors will cause a few too many problems. I’ll say 2-1 to Sunderland.”

Score prediction: QPR 1-2 Sunderland