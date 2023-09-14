Hull City boss Liam Rosenior says Ozan Tufan is unlikely to feature in tomorrow’s Championship clash v Coventry City.

Hull City return to Championship action with a home game v Coventry City tomorrow night.

The Tigers currently sit in 6th place of the table after a hugely positive start to the campaign, going into this month’s international break on the back of a 1-0 win at Leicester City.

Midfielder Tufan missed that game with a thigh injury, and whilst Rosenior says he’s now back on grass and pushing for a return, the Tigers boss reckons tomorrow’s game will come too soon for the 28-year-old.

Speaking to the club, Rosenior said:

“Ozan’s working really, really hard. Credit to him – he’s desperate to get back as quickly as he can. He’s back on the grass but he’s not fully training yet, so Friday’s game might come too soon for him.

“Hopefully, it won’t be long after that (until he returns).”

Tufan joined Hull City from Fenerbahce ahead of last season. He went on to have an impressive maiden campaign with the Tigers, featuring 42 times in the Champisonhip and scoring eight goals.

This time round, Tufan has scored four in four, netting a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday last month, and then scoring again in the 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City.

A big miss…

Tufan is a quality player and a well-liked name among Hull City fans.

But whilst his presence is an obvious miss for the team, Rosenior and his Hull City side proved that they can perform without Tufan when they beat Leicester City last time out.

HIs absence will give other names the chance to shine in attack; the likes of Adam Traore and Scott Twine could take on more attacking responsibility in Tufan’s absence.

Hull City v Coventry City kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow night, though the game will not be shown live on Sky Sports with Southampton and Leicester City in action at 8pm.