George Hodgson says that Preston North End striker Will Keane is set to train today, but that he’s ‘tough and go’ to feature v Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Table-toppers Preston North End host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this weekend.

The second tier resumes following this month’s international break, and the break brought up a fresh injury concern for Preston boss Ryan Lowe.

Lilywhites summer signing and new talisman Keane sustained an abductor injury whilst on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, but it appears that his injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Lancashire Post reporter Hodgson has revealed on Twitter that the 30-year-old is set to train with the Preston first-team today but that he remains touch and go to feature v Plymouth this weekend; Lowe though is hopeful that his top-scorer can play a part.

Hodgson adds that Keane’s injury is not as serious as first thought.

A boost for Preston

Keane has been on fire this season.

He’s scored four goals already this season, making him the joint-highest scorer in the league after the opening five games.

Few expected him to hit the ground running like he has. But his fine form is a credit to Preston’s transfer acumen and Lowe’s ability to get the best out of players.

Plymouth is a very tough test for Preston but so far this season they’ve stood up to every team that’s come up against them, so Argyle will be very wary of the threat that Preston pose.

Another win would keep them at the top of the table, with Preston looking more and more like genuine promotion contenders with every passing week.