Portsmouth made a rare move for an overseas player in the summer, recruiting 24-year-old forward Yengi from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Many were excited to see just what the towering attacker would have to offer but few predicted he would notch four goals in three games to start. Yengi has scored off the bench in brief substitute appearances versus Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient, also netting a brace in an EFL Cup win over Forest Green Rovers, a game he started.

However, he’s been out since the middle of August after sustaining ligament damage to his right ankle after an unfortunate training ground challenge with fellow new signing Christian Saydee.

Manager John Mousinho has been leaning on the side of caution and has said he could be out for another two to four weeks and now, Yengi has issued an update of his own.

Speaking to The News, Yengi said he’s feeling good and hopes it won’t be ‘too long’ before he’s back.

“It’s not too long now, everything seems to be feeling good so far.”

On the incident that injured him, he went on to say:

“It was an incident which happens in training, just competing, I went in for a challenge and then out the worse.

“I went to win the ball and another player came in to win the ball at the same time. Our legs got tangled and then I ended up on the floor. When I tried to get up I just could feel my ankle. It was nothing to do with the pitch or anything like that, it was an unfortunate incident in training, a freak incident, and Christian [Saydee] was involved!”

On the recovery trail

Even with four goals in three games to his name, Yengi will be in for an uphill battle to earn a starting spot under Mousinho.

Colby Bishop is Portsmouth’s main man up top and Mousinho seems set on this system in which he plays the former Accrington Stanley man as the lone striker. Yengi could force his way into the team out wide as he has played there previously.

Having two strikers firing on all cylinders and fighting for a starting spot certainly isn’t a bad thing though. High standards should only get the best out of both and the competition to maintain the place in the side should keep both on their toes.

Fans will be eager to welcome Yengi back to action but it remains to be seen just when he’s fit to do so.