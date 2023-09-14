Jamie Shackleton’s Leeds United contract expires at the end of this season, but Phil Hay expects the club to work on a new deal for the 23-year-old.

Leeds United‘s relegation to the Championship has given Shackleton a chance to impress in the first-team; and impress he has.

The midfielder has featured four times in the Championship this season, earning positive reviews from fans and reporters alike.

Hay has labelled the academy graduate as a breath of fresh air, also revealing that he had interest from Scottish giants Rangers, and Championship outfit QPR in the summer.

But he remains at Elland Road for the time being. His contract is out next summer, though Hay expects the club to be working on a new deal for the Englishman, posting on Twitter:

“Shackleton’s contract is up next summer, at which point he’d be a free agent. Won’t be surprise if Farke initiates talks about an extension.”

Leeds currently sit in 15th place of the Championship table after a tough start to the season so far, being held to a goalless draw at home to strugglers Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

A new contract?

Shackleton has certainly earned positive reviews this season.

He put in a good stint on loan at Millwall last time round and it looks like the Championship is a level at which he can really prevail, though some may have doubts about his future Premier League pedigree.

It’s easy to forget that he’s still a young player though, and he’s not been given all that much exposure in the Premier League, so there’s certainly scope for him to eventually come good in the top flight.

For now though, Shackleton will just be pleased to be playing regularly for his club, and Daniel Farke looks like he’s starting to entrust the midfielder in this tough start to the season, starting him in three of the last four outings.

Up next for the Whites is a trip to Millwall this weekend.