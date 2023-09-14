Preston North End host Plymouth Argyle in the Championship this weekend.

Championship leaders Preston North End will be looking to continue their strong start to the season after the international break. After drawing on the opening day, the Lilywhites have won four a row, putting them on 13 points from a possible 15.

This tie sees Ryan Lowe go against his former club Plymouth Argyle for the first time since his move from Home Park to Deepdale in December 2021.

The Pilgrims have had a promising start to life in the Championship. They’ve collected seven points from five games, winning two, losing two and drawing one.

Argyle find themselves in 10th place and after beating Blackburn Rovers prior to the break, they’ll be hopeful of kicking on and making it two in a row here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how this one pans out. Obviously, Lowe was previously in charge of Plymouth and had current Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher as his no.2, so both sides and sets of coaches will know all about one another.

“Few thought Preston would start as strongly as they have, including myself. In this vein of form, they should be hopeful of beating a newly-promoted side at home.

“Plymouth are going to provide a tough test for the hosts though and we could see a close battle between two really bright coaches. I’m leaning towards a narrow home win, but this is one to keep an eye on this weekend.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-0 Plymouth Argyle

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Luke Phelps

“What a game this should be. Two confident and exciting teams going at it, with the extra Lowe/Plymouth edge thrown in there too.

“Both teams have the firepower needed to win this one and I think we could see either a lot of goals, or a very cagey and close affair.

“I’d like to see the former but I think this one will be very tight, with one or maybe two goals being the difference.

“Plymouth are certainly the underdogs given Preston’s fine form this season, but they love being the underdog. I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Plymouth Argyle