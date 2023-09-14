Mansfield Town cast eyes over free agent most recently at Salford City

Mansfield Town are taking a look at free agent Liam Loughlan on trial, as per their official club social media account.

Mansfield Town are casting their eyes over the midfielder ahead of a potential move.

Loughlan, 21, last played for fellow League Two side Salford City but cut ties with the North West outfit last year.

The Stags named him in their starting XI (see tweet below) in their Central League Cup clash against Notts County on Wednesday. First-team players such as Baily Cargill and John-Joe O’Toole were also given some minutes.

📋 Stags' starting XI to face Notts County in the Central League Cup this afternoon at One Call Stadium (2pm kick-off).#Stags 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/T6CIftKFf3 — Mansfield Town FC (@mansfieldtownfc) September 13, 2023

Mansfield eyeing free agent

Mansfield could see Loughlan as someone to add more competition and depth to their squad ahead of the rest of the season. He also has time on his side and has the potential to grow and develop in the future.

He started his career at Leicester City and rose up through the academy ranks of his local team. The youngster was a regular for the Foxes at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance during his time on the books at the King Power Stadium.

Loughlan was released in 2020 and was subsequently snapped up by Salford on a free transfer. He initially linked up with the Ammies’ B team before going on to make eight appearances for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away from the Peninsula Stadium in non-league at Farsley Celtic.

Neil Wood’s side released him just over 12 months ago and he has since been weighing up his next move in the game. Mansfield have handed him a chance to show what he can do now and will have a decision to make regarding whether to offer him a deal over the coming weeks.