‘Looking weak’ – Barnsley vs Burton Albion prediction: The72

Barnsley are back in League One action this weekend at home to Burton Albion.

Barnsley have made a steady start to the new season under new boss Neill Collins and find themselves in 9th position in the table.

The Tykes have picked up 10 points from their first six league fixtures and are two points off the play-offs. They beat Grimsby Town 2-0 at home in the Papa John’s Trophy in their last outing.

As for Burton, it was a tough August for the Brewers and they are positioned in 22nd place. Dino Maamria’s side are winless and have accumulated only two points so far as they eye their first win at Oakwell on Saturday.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Barnsley have won their last two league games on the spin and are starting to build some momentum under Neill Collins. Their defeat in the play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday last season was cruel and it was a blow to lose Michael Duff to Swansea City over the summer.

“However, the Tykes are starting to pick themselves back up now as they eye promotion to the Championship once again. They will see this weekend as a great opportunity to get another three points under their belt.

“Burton are looking weak and could be in for a long campaign. Their confidence will be low having not won yet so most signs point towards a home win here.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 2-0 Burton Albion

James Ray

“Barnsley look to have found their feet again after a couple challenging games and at home to Burton Albion, they should be confident of making it three wins in a row this weekend.

“It’s not looking good for the winless Brewers. They’ve got just two points and two goals to their name from six matches and a trip to Oakwell means things aren’t getting any easier. Barnsley have shown what they’re capable of on their day and if the visitors aren’t careful, it could get ugly.

“I don’t think it’ll get out of hand like the opening day game against Port Vale did, but this should be comfortable for the Tykes.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 3-0 Burton Albion