Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton was eyed up by both QPR and Rangers in the summer transfer window, The Athletic has said.

Leeds United loaned out academy graduate Shackleton to Championship side Millwall last season. The move gave him a shot at finding regular minutes away from Elland Road and overall, he featured 37 times for the Lions.

Now back with the Whites and the 23-year-old has forced his way into Daniel Farke’s plans.

Shackleton has played the full 90 minutes in three of the last four Championship games. His performances have prompted high praise from fans and Farke alike, with the boss saying Shackleton is a player he ‘really’ loves.

Now, The Athletic has shed some light on how different his situation could have panned out.

Phil Hay writes that QPR looked at a deal to bring Shackleton in but a temporary agreement would have required a loan fee. Scottish giants Rangers also explored a potential move but their initial interest failed to bear any fruit.

A part to play

Shackleton broke into the Leeds United first-team a while ago. He looked like a bright talent to keep an eye out for under Mareclo Bielsa and has gone on to play 85 times for the club overall, chipping in with two goals and two assists in the process.

A regular role has eluded him in recent seasons, hence his loan move to Millwall last season.

However, he’s looked like an assured figure in Farke’s side in the early stages of the campaign and may well have a big part to play going forward. Shackleton has spent much of his career as a central midfielder but his well-rounded skillset allows him to operate well in a number of roles.

He’s been deployed as a winger and full-back in the early stages of this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s deployed across the part over the rest of the campaign.