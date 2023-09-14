Norwich City host Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil heads to his former club this weekend, where his Potters side will be looking to improve on what’s been a mixed start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Neil’s side sit in 16th place of the table having lost 2-0 at home to Preston North End in their last outing, whereas Norwich City are flying high in 5th.

David Wagner’s Canaries have started better than most expected, taking 10 points from their opening five despite defeat away at Rotherham United last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Stoke are a team who I think will come good this season. There was a lot of changes to the playing staff this summer but I have full belief that they’ll be in or around the top six come May.

“Norwich are doing much better than I thought. Wagner is proving his worth in the Championship and I think they’ll finish close to Stoke this season.

“This international break will have been a blessing for both sides; Stoke especially after their tough start. I’ll back both teams to take something from this one.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 1-1 Stoke City

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

James Ray

“Norwich are really looking strong in the early stages of the season and while Stoke will be a stern test, I feel the hosts will pick up another impressive win here.

“While another defeat will keep the Potters towards the lower end of the table, they should still come good this season. I’ve got faith that they’ll find form and if they’ve used the break well, the might even snatch something from this.

“I’m going to go for a Norwich win here though. This should be an interesting one to watch.”

Score prediction: Norwich City 2-1 Stoke City