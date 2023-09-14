Wrexham host Grimsby Town in League Two this weekend.

Wrexham have gone undefeated since the opening day of the League Two campaign and will be looking to make it seven without a league loss when they face Grimsby Town on Saturday afternoon.

Phil Parkinson’s side have won three and drawn three of their last six games. They defeated Doncaster Rovers 2-1 last time out, lifting them to 7th in the table.

Grimsby Town are on a decent run of their own though, losing none of their last five.

That run has included three draws including one against Bradford City in their previous outing at the weekend. Paul Hurst’s side are a tough one to beat and they’ll be keen to take something back to Blundell Park with them later this week.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Wrexham welcomed talisman Paul Mullin back to action last weekend and while it might take a little time for him to get up to speed, his return to fitness is a big boost for Parkinson. Elliot Lee has stepped up as the new talisman in his absence and this is another game he could be pivotal again here.

“Grimsby can be a stern side and a tough one to break down but away at the Racecourse, plenty of resolute teams have faltered before. They might be the latest to do so.

“I can see this being a pretty tight game but I feel the hosts will have too much for Hurst’s side.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 2-1 Grimsby Town

Harry Mail

“Wrexham appear to be finding their feet in League Two now under Phil Parkinson and I can see them picking up another win here. The Welsh side obviously have Paul Mullin back from injury and have another decent option in the experienced Steven Fletcher up top now as well.

“Grimsby are no pushovers and were unlucky not to pick up a win away at Bradford last time out with the Bantams scoring late on to secure a 1-1 draw. The Mariners are in for a tricky afternoon here though and I think their opponents will just edge them in this one.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 1-0 Grimsby Town