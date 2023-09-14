Harrogate Town without first-team trio for Bradford City trip

Harrogate Town will be without Stephen Dooley, Dean Cornelius and Josh March for their trip to Bradford City, as detailed on their official club website.

Harrogate Town head to Valley Parade this weekend as they look to bounce back from their last-gasp 1-0 loss at Gillingham last time out.

The Yorkshire side are currently sat in 21st place in the League Two table and have a few injury problems to deal with.

Their website reports that Josh Falkingham will need to be assessed ahead of Saturday after being forced off with injury against the Gills last weekend.

Harrogate eyeing big result

Harrogate have picked up six points from their first seven league outings and are three points above the drop zone.

Winger Dooley hasn’t featured for them yet this term as he continues his recovery from injury. The 31-year-old, who is a former Northern Ireland youth international, joined last year from Rochdale and injects useful experience into their ranks.

Cornelius is a midfielder who joined the Sulphurites in the summer after his contract at Motherwell expired. He has since played five times for his new club having previously spent his whole career to date in Scotland.

As for March, he was snapped up on deadline day to bolster the attacking department. The 26-year-old, who has been on the books at Forest Green Rovers in the past, helped Stevenage win promotion from the fourth tier last season under Steve Evans and will be eager to show what he can do with Harrogate.

Not having the trio available is a bit of a blow for Simon Weaver’s side but they will hope that Falkingham can shake off his knock from last week and return to the action.

Bradford drew 1-1 with Grimsby Town in their last game and will be looking to secure all three points as they aim to start climbing up the league.