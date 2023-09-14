QPR take on Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

QPR return to Championship action with a home game against Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland this weekend.

It’s only QPR’s second league game at Loftus Road this season, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side having played four of their opening five away from home.

And the return of football to Loftus Road looks set to coincide with Lyndon Dykes’ return to action; the striker missed the last three for QPR with a knee injury but made his comeback with Scotland during the international break.

Speaking to West London Sport ahead of this weekend, Ainsworth said:

“Lyndon’s played for his country and I think everyone can see that Lyndon Dykes is fit. I don’t think Lyndon’s an issue.”

Jimmy Dunne is another injury concern for QPR.

The centre-back is yet to feature this season having sustained a shoulder injury in pre-season, but the R’s boss says that Dunne is working his way back to fitness.

“Jimmy has been out on the grass this week and that’s a big plus for me,” said Ainsworth. “That’s a big boost and I’m pleased to say the treatment room has been looking very bare.”

QPR sit in 17th place of the Championship table ahead of this weekend, compared to the Black Cats in 9th.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

A tough outing…

For both QPR and Sunderland, this game is a very difficult one.

QPR will be ready to return to home action after some tough, and long away trips so far this season, having gone into this month’s international break on the back of a good win at Middlesbrough.

Sunderland also claimed a good win before the break, thumping Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light, and going three games unbeaten after a rocky start to the campaign.

Dykes’ return as well will give QPR a huge boost this weekend, though whether he starts remains to be seen with Sinclair Armstrong having impressed of late.

Dunne looks set to miss out ocne again, but he appears to be closing in on a return action.

Saturday’s game kicks off at 3pm.