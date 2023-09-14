Bolton Wanderers new boy Carlos Mendes Gomes has said leaving Luton Town has given him the chance to have a ‘fresh start’.

Bolton Wanderers swooped to land the winger following his exit from Kenilworth Road in the summer.

Mendes Gomes, 24, has since made nine appearances for his new club in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal.

He has told The Bolton News: “It is a fresh start for me, and I have loved it since minute one – it has been like a family here and I am also close to my own family too, so that makes everything easier.

“Everyone knows Bolton Wanderers are a big club, and everyone knows we want to play at a higher level, so hopefully we can achieve our objective at the end of the season. I think we have started well. It is a lovely pressure to have being in the top positions and having expectation on us to win every week if we are at home or we are away.”

New Bolton home for winger

Luton signed the Senegal-born man back in 2021 but he struggled to break into their first-team. He went on to play 15 times for the Hatters during his time on the books there and found the net twice.

He was given the green light to spend last season on loan at Fleetwood Town in League One and was a hit during his temporary spell with the Cod Army, scoring nine goals in 37 matches altogether.

His parent club were promoted to the Premier League against the odds during his loan stint away and he was subsequently let go of by Rob Edwards’ side.

Bolton brought him in and he hasn’t looked back as he looks to help Ian Evatt’s men get promoted to the Championship. They are currently sat in 2nd place behind table toppers Stevenage in the third tier.

Mendes Gomes moved to England as a youngster and started out at West Didsbury and Chorlton in non-league before landing a switch to Morecambe. He then fired 18 goals in 91 matches for the Shrimps to land a move up the football pyramid.