Sheffield Wednesday host Ipswich Town in the Championship this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to find some form after a tough start to life back in the Championship.

They claimed their first point back in the second-tier just before the break, drawing with rivals Leeds United. The hope will be that the draw gave them something to build on over the international break, allowing them to kick on this weekend.

Ipswich Town have found much better fortunes since their rise from League One. Kieran McKenna’s side sit in 2nd place having lost just once so far this season.

The Tractor Boys fell to their first defeat against Leeds United but before the international fixtures, they returned to winning ways. Town fought back to beat Cardiff City, with Freddie Ladapo scoring twice off the bench.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While both were promoted to the Championship earlier this year, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich couldn’t be much further apart after five games. It was a turbulent summer with a lot of change at Hillsborough while at Portman Road, Ipswich had a steady transfer window, improving on what they already had.

“Again, the focus has been away from the football at Wednesday amid a continued war of words between Chansiri and ex-boss Darren Moore, but Xisco Munoz will be determined to bring the focus back to on-pitch matters with an improved display here.

“Unfortunately for the hosts, I can’t help but feel Ipswich will have too much for them. I’m going for a pretty routine away win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“I think the worst of Wednesday is behind them. It was always going to be a rocky start but this break, and their new signings, should see things improve from here on.

“But Ipswich Town is going to be a very tough game for the Owls. Ipswich are full of confidence and showing their quality, and they’ll view this game as a very winnable one.

“I reckon Wednesday might frustrate Ipswich at times, but ultimately, I think the away team will come out on top here.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Ipswich Town