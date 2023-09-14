Reading host Bolton Wanderers in League One this weekend.

Reading return to action on Saturday afternoon after more drama off the pitch.

The Royals have been handed yet another points deduction, this time seeing three points taken off their total. As a result, they’ve dropped into the relegation zone in 21st and after consecutive defeats, spirits are low across the club.

As for Bolton Wanderers, they’re hunting down leaders Stevenage as they look to rise to the Championship this season.

Ian Evatt’s side find themselves in 2nd after six games, winning four, drawing one and losing one thus far. Last time out, they picked up a 2-1 win over Derby County, though the Rams were perhaps unfortunate after Joe Wildsmith was incorrectly sent off for a handball outside the box.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’ll be interesting to see just what the atmosphere is like this weekend after another torrid time off the pitch for Reading. The dismal ownership’s impact on on-pitch matters is clear to see, but those players will need their supporters in a tough game against Bolton.

“The visitors are looking every bit like title contenders this season and in a division that looks there for the taking, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Bolton snatch the chance to make a Championship return with both hands.

“I think they’ll make another step towards the top of the table with a solid away win here. Bolton have to capitalise on the chaos at Reading, and I’ll back them to do so.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-2 Bolton Wanderers

Harry Mail

“Reading are in a bit of a mess at the moment and off-field problems continue to cloud over them. Ruben Selles has his work cut out this season and I am still surprised that he took the job on over the summer following his exit from Southampton.

“The Royals are a young side and that is something that Bolton will look to capitalise on. The Trotters are serious promotion contenders this season and their defeat in the play-offs last term was a big learning curve for them.

“Ian Evatt’s side will see this as a winnable game and I back them.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-3 Bolton Wanderers