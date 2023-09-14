Huddersfield Town host Rotherham United in the Championship this weekend.

Huddersfield Town welcome Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon, for a game between two sides already in the mix for relegation.

Neil Warnock’s Terriers picked up their first win of the season last time out, beating West Brom 2-1 at The Hawthorns to move out of the bottom three for this month’s international break.

Rotherham meanwhile are in 20th. Matt Taylor’s side also picked up a 2-1 win before the break, beating Norwich City at home, and the Millers could have some new signigns to unleash this weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Both sides got really important wins before the break. Of the two though, I think there’s more hope for Rotherham United this season.

“They really made an effort towards the end of the summer transfer window and this two week break will have given the likes of Sam Nombe a chance to get up to speed, so I think we could see a new-look Rotherham this weekend.

“Huddersfield are inconsistent right now, but they’ll always be tough to beat under Warnock. Here though, I’m going to back the Millers.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-3 Rotherham United

James Ray

“After challenging starts to the season, victories before the break will have sent Huddersfield and Rotherham into the time off with a bit of confidence that they can both turn things around over the coming weeks.

“Something has to give in this one. Huddersfield have lost both their home games and Rotherham have had two defeats from two games away from home. I can see the hosts being really up for this but I do think the Millers will pose some problems for the Terriers.

“Either side could snatch the victory but I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Rotherham United