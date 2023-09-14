Shrewsbury Town summer recruit Jason Sraha has said he is hoping to get some more game time under his belt this season.

Shrewsbury Town swooped to land the defender following his departure from fellow League One side Barnsley at the end of last term.

Sraha, 20, penned a one-year deal with Matthew Taylor’s side with the Shrews holding the option for a further 12 months on top of that.

He is hoping to break into their first-team and has told the Shropshire Star: “For me now, it’s all about playing football because the majority of games I’ve played have been at an academy level.

“I went on loan to Guiseley and Barnsley called me back so I got a couple of games for them in the Championship. That was a good feeling – the fact they had called me back early showed they trusted me to play. “It was a great experience because playing for points is completely different to playing for an academy, especially when you know you have to put your body on the line and leave everything you can out there.” Shrewsbury man eager to kick on

Sraha provides competition and depth at the back for Shrewsbury. He is a decent age and has time on his side to grow and develop in the future.

He has played twice so far for his new club in this campaign and both appearances have come in cup competitions. Taylor’s side are currently sat in 14th position in the league table after the opening six games and have picked up nine points.

They are three points off the play-offs ahead of their clash against Bristol Rovers at home this weekend.

Barnsley made the tough decision to cut ties with Sraha following their play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley last season. His contract at Oakwell expired at the end of June and he wasn’t offered a new one.

The Tykes signed him in 2021 after he had spells in the academies of Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea. He went on to play two senior games for the South Yorkshire outfit and also had a loan spell away at Guiseley in the National League North a couple of years ago to get some experience under his belt.