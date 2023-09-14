Derby County host Portsmouth in League One this weekend.

Derby County come into this weekend’s clash with an unbeaten Portsmouth looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat away to Bolton Wanderers before the international break.

The Rams came out of that tie feeling hard done by after an incorrect red card for goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith saw them reduced to 10-men. Thankfully, that has been rescinded, but it has since emerged that promising defender Jake Rooney suffered ACL damage in that game too.

As for Portsmouth, they’ll be keen to make it seven without defeat in League One after a promising start to their season.

John Mouinsho’s side have won three and drawn three thus far to take them in 5th, five spots above Derby in 11th. In their last outing before the break, Pompey secured an impressive 3-1 win over Peterborough United.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Both these sides will be keen to fight it out towards the top-end of the table this season.

“Derby need to turn Pride Park into more of a fortress if they’re to push up the table though. It’s been a patchy start for Warne’s side and at home to an unbeaten Portsmouth, they have a chance to make a statement to the division’s top dogs.

“Pompey, while a frustrating watch at times, are a team that is tough to break down and quite simply, they get results. Mousinho will be keen to get another win under his belt here but I think both him and the hosts will have to settle for a point.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-1 Portsmouth

Harry Mail

“Despite it being early on in the season still, this is a big game in League One.

“Derby need a big performance on home soil to lift their fans after their loss away at Bolton Wanderers before the international break. The Rams are three points off the play-offs at the moment.

“Pompey had a busy summer and brought in a whole host of players as John Mousinho put his own stamp on the squad. They have made a decent start and are yet to lose in their first six outings. I can see the visitors sneaking an impressive victory here.”

Score prediction: Derby County 0-1 Portsmouth