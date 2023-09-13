Wrexham to assess first-team pair ahead of Grimsby Town clash after injury woes

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has said his side will assess Jacob Mendy and Anthony Forde ahead of the weekend.

Wrexham are back in League Two action on Saturday with a home clash against Grimsby Town.

The Welsh side were forced to leave the pair out of their last clash against Doncaster Rovers.

Parkinson has provided this injury update regarding the duo, as per a report by The Leader: “Can we get them both close to being available for selection for the weekend? Jacob wasn’t on international duty but he picked up a slight hamstring strain in training after the Newcastle under 21s game last Tuesday. Anthony hurt his Achilles at the back end of the game and was also out so we are just monitoring him too.”

Wrexham hoping for injury boost

Getting Mendy and Forde back would be a boost for Wrexham and would give Parkinson some more options as his team look to keep their momentum going. They have won their last two games on the spin against Tranmere Rovers and Doncaster and are unbeaten in their last six league outings.

Mendy, who is 26-years-old, joined the club last year from Boreham Wood and played a key role behind the promotion from the National League in the last campaign. He has since adapted well to the step up to the Football League and provides useful competition in his position at left wing-back.

As for Forde, he has bags of experience and has played over 350 games in his career to date, having previously had spells at Wolves, Walsall, Rotherham United and Oxford United in the past. He dropped into non-league to join Parkinson’s side and that decision worked out in the end for him after they won the fifth tier title back in late April.

Elsewhere on the injury front for Wrexham, defender Aaron Hayden has a thigh problem and will be sidelined. James McClean has trained but it remains up in the air whether he will be fully fit.